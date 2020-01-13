Two Missouri Democrats take appointments from Gov. Mike Parson

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson said Monday he was appointing two term-limited state senators to state commissions.

He named Sen. Jason Holsman, D-Kansas City, to the Missouri Public Service Commission, which regulates monopoly utility companies.

Parson also named Sen. Shalonn "Kiki" Curls, D-Kansas City, to the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission.

The two positions pay $109,000 annually; Holsman and Curls make $35,900 annually for their current state jobs. Because of the raise, their state pensions will also see a boost.

With two Democratic departures from the Senate, the party would control just eight out of 34 seats in the upper chamber.

A news release sent out by Parson, a Republican, on Monday did not say when Holsman and Curls were resigning to take the posts.

Parson, before being elected lieutenant governor in 2016, served with Holsman and Curls in the Senate.

Speculation surrounding the appointments swept through the Senate last week, before Parson made a formal announcement.

