Two Missouri juvenile facilities see new outbreaks of coronavirus

JEFFERSON CITY — Two state-run facilities for juvenile offenders are reporting a spike in the number of residents with the coronavirus.

After weeks of relatively steady and low numbers of cases, the new surge within the Missouri Division of Youth Services facilities mirrors what’s happening throughout the state, which is setting daily records for positive cases.

The Missouri Hills Youth Facility in north St. Louis County has 21 active COVID-19 cases, while the Sears Youth Facility in Poplar Bluff has 15, the Missouri Department of Social Services reported Tuesday.

The two are among 16 youth facilities that have had cases of the virus amid the pandemic, which also has resulted in dozens of deaths in state prisons, mental health facilities and state-run nursing homes for veterans.

The facilities typically house juveniles ages 14-21, and at the time of a February report, residents’ average stay or time under supervision was 446 days.