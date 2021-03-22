 Skip to main content
Two Pine Lawn candidates disqualified for unpaid taxes
Two Pine Lawn candidates disqualified for unpaid taxes

ST. ANN — Two candidates for alderman in Pine Lawn have been disqualified ahead of the April 6 municipal election, St. Louis County elections officials said Monday.

Votes will not be counted for Lois Pruitt, a candidate in Ward 1, and Janice Page, a candidate in Ward 3, after the Missouri Department of Revenue determined each had unpaid taxes, said Eric Fey, the county’s Democratic elections director. It is too late to remove their names from the ballot.

Under Missouri law, the Department of Revenue conducts such checks when it receives a complaint alleging a candidate has unpaid taxes, Fey said. If the department substantiates the allegation, the candidate is given 30 days to pay. If the candidate fails to pay, then the department will notify the election board the candidate is disqualified from the election.

Election Day
