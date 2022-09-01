Two St. Louis County staffers will replace outgoing director of public health

CLAYTON — Kate Donaldson and Dr. Jim Hinrichs will temporarily serve as co-directors of the public health department in place of outgoing Dr. Faisal Khan, the acting director since February 2021.

Donaldson and Hinrichs will lead the department until County Executive Sam Page appoints a permanent director, the county executive’s office announced Thursday.

Donaldson is the department’s deputy director and Hinrichs works as an infectious disease specialist there. The two have worked with Khan over the past two months to prepare for his departure.

Khan’s last day is Friday. He starts his new job Tuesday as director of public health for Seattle and surrounding King County in Washington.

Khan previously worked at the department from 2010 to 2018. He oversaw the implementation of health policy and vaccine distribution during the COVID-19 pandemic and clashed with anti-mask crowds at County Council meetings. Khan announced his new job in early July.