U.S. health insurers to waive some fees, extend coronavirus coverage, Pence says

WASHINGTON — Private U.S. health insurers agreed to extend coronavirus treatment coverage in all of their plans and waive co-payment fees for testing, Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday, as the White House came under growing pressure to help those hurt by the outbreak.

The number of cases of the highly contagious respiratory illness caused by the virus has risen steadily in the United States this week, stoking concerns of a health and economic crisis that could pummel workers and companies.

“We want the American people to know that they are covered with private insurance, they are covered with Medicare and Medicaid,” Pence said at a White House meeting with health executives, referring to the government-funded programs for Americans over age 65 and the poor.

Pence did not mention the millions of uninsured Americans.

The vice president, who is heading the government’s response to the outbreak, said more than 1 million test kits for the coronavirus were in the field and that 4 million more were going out this week. “We want people to get tested,” he said.

Health officials in New York state and other parts of the country hard hit by the coronavirus have complained about a shortage of testing capacity.

The White House also has come under attack for a lack of epidemic preparation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and early problems with their coronavirus test kits that delayed confirmation of results.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said the country was “far behind” in testing people for the new coronavirus and President Donald Trump should make ramping up that capability his highest priority.