U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner agrees to debate Democratic challenger Jill Schupp

U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner and state Sen. Jill Schupp inched closer Friday to a debate ahead of the Nov. 3 election in the hotly contested race in the suburban swing district.

Schupp, D-Creve Coeur, publicly challenged Wagner to a debate on Wednesday, calling for one televised debate between the candidates in October.

"A televised debate is the best possible forum for voters to see the stark differences between these two candidates," Schupp said in a news release Wednesday.

Kris Cook, Wagner's campaign manager, said Friday Wagner is "looking forward to finding ways for the candidates to talk about the issues..."

"We have received multiple invitations for debates," Cook said in a written statement, "and look forward to the opportunity."

Schupp, a Democratic state senator from Creve Coeur, is challenging four-term Republican incumbent Wagner, of Ballwin, in Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District.

The contest is one of a handful of competitive House races targeted by national Democrats, who have reserved air time in the coming weeks to support Schupp and other challengers to GOP incumbents in suburban swing districts.