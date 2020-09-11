U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner agrees to debate Democratic challenger Jill Schupp

U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner and state Sen. Jill Schupp inched closer Friday to a debate ahead of the Nov. 3 election in the hotly contested race in the suburban swing district.
Schupp, D-Creve Coeur, publicly challenged Wagner to a debate on Wednesday, calling for one televised debate between the candidates in October.
"A televised debate is the best possible forum for voters to see the stark differences between these two candidates," Schupp said in a news release Wednesday.
Kris Cook, Wagner's campaign manager, said Friday Wagner is "looking forward to finding ways for the candidates to talk about the issues..."
"We have received multiple invitations for debates," Cook said in a written statement, "and look forward to the opportunity."
Schupp, a Democratic state senator from Creve Coeur, is challenging four-term Republican incumbent Wagner, of Ballwin, in Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District.
The contest is one of a handful of competitive House races targeted by national Democrats, who have reserved air time in the coming weeks to support Schupp and other challengers to GOP incumbents in suburban swing districts.
Schupp's campaign said it sent a letter to Wagner's campaign requesting an in-person debate in October, organized by nonpartisan moderators and televised on a local broadcast station, as well as online, free of charge to viewers.
It was unclear if the Wagner campaign had agreed to a debate under those specific conditions. A spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District includes parts of St. Louis, St. Charles and Jefferson counties and has favored Republicans in past years. This year, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report has called the race a tossup.
Schupp, whose Missouri Senate district includes a swath of St. Louis County that includes some of the area’s most affluent communities, is one of few Missouri Democrats to win a high-profile race in recent election cycles. In 2014, she narrowly defeated Republican Jay Ashcroft in the 24th Senate District; Ashcroft is now secretary of state.
Wagner, a former U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg and former chair of the Missouri Republican Party, narrowly held her seat in Congress in 2018, defeating a challenge from first-time candidate Cort Van Ostran by a 4-point margin, which remains the closest a Democrat has come to unseating Wagner since she was elected in 2012.
