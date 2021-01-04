U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner breaks with other Missouri Republicans contesting election results

ST. LOUIS — U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner on Monday announced that she will not join Republicans in Congress raising objections to the certification of the election results affirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

In a statement, Wagner, R-Ballwin, broke with Republican colleagues in the House and Senate, including Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, who said they will vote against certifying Electoral College votes.

The objections will not change the final certification of Biden's win, but will force House and Senate votes that will only delay the final result.

The move, Wagner said, would violate the U.S. Constitution by replacing the Electoral College with Congress.

“While I may not like the outcome of the election, that does not mean I can, nor should I, try to usurp the powers of the individual States of our republic,” Wagner said. “To allow Congress to alter the decided outcome of the election would irreparably damage our system of government and defy the Constitution.”

Allegations of voter fraud or irregularities, Wagner said, have been investigated and ruled on by election officials and courts “over five dozen times and rejected.”