U.S. Rep. Cori Bush endorses Megan Green for St. Louis aldermanic president

ST. LOUIS — Congresswoman Cori Bush on Thursday endorsed Alderman Megan Green in her run to lead St. Louis' Board of Aldermen, adding to a slew of progressive Democrats who have vouched for Green.

Bush, whose district covers the city and parts of St. Louis County, said Green was the right leader to partner with her and Mayor Tishaura O. Jones in building a foundation of "equitable, multi-generational change" in the area. Jones endorsed Green last month.

Green, whose ward is centered on the Tower Grove South neighborhood, is running for aldermanic president against Alderman Jack Coatar, whose ward includes downtown, Soulard and Lafayette Square. Green has campaigned on a platform of rethinking the city's approach to policing and public safety, reining in tax abatements for real estate developers and dismantling systemic racism she says is holding the city back. Coatar has focused his messaging on hiring more police officers to address crime and improving city services such as trash pickup and tree trimming.

Coatar's endorsements include former St. Louis mayors Francis Slay and Lyda Krewson.

The winner will be St. Louis' most powerful legislator, with major influence over what bills come up for debate and one of three crucial votes, with the mayor and comptroller, on the city board that controls spending.

A non-binding primary election is Sept. 13. The general election is Nov. 8.