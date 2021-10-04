U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, library branches partner on 'Congress in your Neighborhood'

ST. LOUIS — U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, announced a partnership on Monday with libraries in St. Louis County and the city to help residents access various government services.

Bush’s constituent services team will operate the neighborhood service centers at two county branches and two city branches as part of the "Congress in your Neighborhood" program.

The service centers are scheduled to run through the end of the year, and will help residents navigate federal agencies and tax resources; secure passports; and handle immigration casework, military service academy nominations and other local issues.

“Constituent service is about meeting our neighbors where they are," Bush said in a statement on the service centers.

In St. Louis, the service centers will operate every Monday and Wednesday:

• From noon to 5 p.m. at Walnut Park Library, 5760 West Florissant Avenue;

• From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Carpenter Library, 3309 South Grand Boulevard;

In St. Louis County, the centers will operate from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday:

• At the Lewis and Clark branch, 9909 Lewis and Clark Boulevard in Moline Acres;

• At Rock Road Library branch, 10267 St Charles Rock Road in St. Ann.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.