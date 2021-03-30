U.S. Rep. Jason Smith visits Missouri Capitol as he ponders Senate run

JEFFERSON CITY — U.S. Rep. Jason Smith was in the capital city Monday and Tuesday, speaking with state lawmakers as he considers running for U.S. Senate.

The congressman has expressed interest in the Senate seat currently held by retiring Sen. Roy Blunt, and word of his presence made its way around the Capitol on Tuesday. Smith, R-Salem, said he attended an annual dinner Monday night with lawmakers from his 8th Congressional District, which covers southeast Missouri.

“It’s a partnership where we work together. This is only been the eighth year I’ve done it. So I guess this year it made a little bit more noise,” Smith told the Post-Dispatch in a brief interview.

Smith was introduced to the full House on Monday and continued to walk the Capitol on Tuesday.

“I’m considering it,” he said when asked if he’s thinking about a run for Senate. “Whenever you look at all the different candidates that’s named out there, my record for working-class families, farmers and small businesses — and conservative credentials — are better than anyone that’s listed.”