U.S. Reps. Luetkemeyer, Bost and Miller announce they will object to electoral votes

Freshman U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Illinois, says she will be among GOP lawmakers planning to object today to electoral votes certifying Joe Biden as president.

Also, U.S. Reps. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-Missouri, and Mike Bost, R-Illinois, in a separate statement also signed by 35 other House members, announced today they also will be objecting to votes from several states that supported the Democratic nominee for president.

“Everyone acknowledges that fraud did take place in this election,” Miller, who was elected Nov. 3 to succeed the retiring John Shimkus, said in a press release. “The point of contention is just how much fraud took place. We need to have zero tolerance for fraud, and we need to have confidence in our elections. The argument that there might not be enough fraud to change the outcome is irrelevant. America is not a banana republic. We can and should do better.”

Miller, a farm owner, handily won the general election in the 15th Congressional District, which includes Clinton and Washington counties, parts of Madison and Bond counties and southeastern Illinois.

A third Metro East Republican, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, will not object, a spokesman told the Belleville News-Democrat.