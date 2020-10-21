UMSL to sell Normandie Golf Club for $1.5 million, nonprofit seeking pledges to help cover purchase

BEL-NOR — The University of Missouri-St. Louis is selling Normandie Golf Club for $1.5 million, and the nonprofit Beyond Housing is seeking pledges to help buy the property, the group’s CEO announced during a virtual town hall Wednesday.

The 117-acre public golf course on St. Charles Rock Road, built in 1901, claims to be the oldest public course west of the Mississippi River.

“If the folks of Bel-Nor and Greendale didn’t care about the course, we may not be as interested in trying to step up and be in this space, but we know how important this is to the residents,” Beyond Housing CEO and President Chris Krehmeyer said Wednesday.

Beyond Housing, which is leasing the property for now, has so far received about $300,000 in pledges, Krehmeyer said, adding that the group has until the end of the month to notify UMSL if they will have enough money to purchase the property at the end of the year.