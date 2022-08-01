University City, Hazelwood and Florissant voters will need to check their polling places

Because of late-breaking changes, some St. Louis County voters won’t be able to cast a ballot at three scheduled polling places — in University City, Hazelwood and Florissant — and will be directed to other nearby locations.

One site that became unavailable, the Heman Park Community Center in University City, was damaged by flooding, said Rick Stream, the county’s Republican election director.

Another one, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837 hall on Utz Lane in Hazelwood, is needed by the union for activities related to the union’s possible strike against Boeing.

At those two locations, Stream said, signs will be posted directing voters to go to any of five other polling places nearby to cast their ballots. He said the alternative sites also will be listed on the county Election Board website.

In addition, he said affected voters can consult the flyers mailed to their homes by the election board several weeks ago that listed six nearby polling places.

New St. Louis County voting equipment in use since 2020 allows voters to cast a ballot at any polling place in the county.

The third St. Louis County change, announced Monday morning, involves Cross Keys Middle School at 14205 Cougar Drive in Florissant. Because of construction at the school, the polling place scheduled there will be moved to the Wedgewood 6th Grade Center close by.

Meanwhile, St. Charles County won’t be able to use Kisker Road Library in the Harvester area as a polling place because it was shut down due to water damage during last week’s heavy rains, said Kurt Bahr, the county election director.

Bahr said a sign will be posted at the library telling voters to instead go to a nearby polling place at Castlio Elementary School at 1020 Dingledine Road.

