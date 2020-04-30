You are the owner of this article.
University City offering $1 million in loans to small businesses that reopen
University City offering $1 million in loans to small businesses that reopen

UNIVERSITY CITY — The city is making $1 million in forgivable loans available to small businesses that reopen after St. Louis County’s stay-at-home order is relaxed.

The intent is to save jobs and provide financial relief to the city’s small businesses, the city said. A recipient can use the money to help make payroll or pay utilities or suppliers, but not to pay rent or make capital purchases.

The city will start accepting applications on Monday. To qualify, a business must collect retail sales tax (sorry, Loop Trolley), must show they were approved for state or federal relief, and reopen within two weeks after the county’s stay-at-home order is amended to allow for reopening.

The money comes from a special quarter-cent Economic Development Retail Sales Tax the city has assessed since August 2006, which is invested in projects that encourage redevelopment. The fund had a balance of $2.6 million in March, with about $1.2 million set aside other projects. About 75% of the remaining balance, or $1 million, will be used for the loans, the city said.

For more information, call Clifford Cross, director of planning and development, 314-505-8516, or email ccross@ucitymo.org.

The City Hall building in University City.

 Trivers Associates
