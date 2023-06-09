UNIVERSITY CITY — Heman Park Pool has held a special place in Jen Jensen’s family since they moved to the city 55 years ago.

Jensen, a former University City High School swim coach, taught countless residents to swim at Heman. Her two daughters were lifeguards and swim instructors there. Now, when Jensen’s grandkids visit from out of town, all three generations go to Heman.

“It means all the world to me,” said Jensen, 82.

But, so far this summer, the Heman pool is closed, with no date set to reopen.

The pool, in Heman Park near the River Des Peres, is a casualty of the flash flooding that swept the region last July. It’s one of several ongoing repairs to University City’s public facilities and equipment, including the city’s parking garage, fire station and recreation center. The city said last month it was working as quickly as possible to reopen the pool but couldn’t anticipate when that would be.

With school out for the summer and temperatures rising, University City residents are waiting anxiously.

Heman Park Pool, which first opened 90 years ago, is a safe, affordable gathering place for kids, neighbors and community groups across this city of 34,000, said the Rev. Katie Nix, pastor of Grace United Methodist Church in St. Louis and a resident of University City since 2016.

“It’s one of the most uniting symbols of University City,” Nix said. “It’s a big blow to our communal identity to not have it.”

Last summer’s sudden floods swamped hundreds of homes across the region. In University City, officials estimated more than 300 homes or apartment units were condemned or declared unfit for human occupation due to flood damage. But it wasn’t just houses and apartments that were ruined. The city parking garage, public works building, public library, dog park, a fire station and the Centennial Commons recreation center were all damaged in the flood. So were multiple city vehicles.

At Heman Park, 3 to 4 feet of water pushed down the fencing and clogged up the pool with debris. City officials estimate damage to the pool at $760,000.

Parks Director Darren Dunkle said the city immediately sought federal disaster assistance for the pool repair and other projects but is still awaiting approval from the Federal Emergency Management Agency after working through a monthslong process.

And supply chain issues have caused delays getting the repair parts and work done.

Dunkle estimated the pool could be ready, maybe in the “next three to four weeks.”

“I wish I had the crystal ball to tell you the exact date the pool was going to be reopened but a lot of this depends on these supply chain and the ability of our contractors to get the work done,” Dunkle said.

The city ordered replacement pool pumps in September, but the pumps didn’t arrive until May, he said. In February, the City Council decided to approve a contract for electrical repairs without waiting for FEMA confirmation of financial aid.

“It got to a point that if we thought we could have any type of pool season this year that they needed to make a decision and move forward with the funding or not,” Dunkle said.

FEMA reimbursement pays for 75% of repair costs that return facilities back to their pre-flood state. The agency, in a statement, said it was gathering updated information from University City, and expected to approve financial aid for the pool repair next week.

Meanwhile, residents are having to find other places to swim. The nonprofit U-City Swim Club, which has used Heman for five decades, is using University City High School’s pool.

Josh Winstral, a competitive swimmer, has been driving to Hazelwood West High School, where he teaches, to train. One of his neighbors recently signed their family up for membership at the St. Louis Jewish Community Center in Creve Coeur.

“People are scrambling to find other places but in my opinion none of them compare to Heman Park,” said Winstral, a father of two young kids who have frequented Heman since the family moved to University City in 2016.

“Every person I’ve talked to wants the pool to reopen as soon as possible.”