University City seeks to buy out just 24 houses, way fewer than expected

UNIVERSITY CITY — Officials here are seeking $7 million to buy out 24 houses and one apartment complex ravaged by flooding along the River Des Peres in late July. 

The city identified the properties in a news release Monday afternoon after sending letters to the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency over the weekend seeking federal and state grant funding to buy flood-prone homes. The state agency administers flood buyouts funded by federal cash. 

City Manager Greg Rose had said the city was interested in an estimated $40 million to buy around 300 homes along the River Des Peres, which would have included all properties condemned as temporarily uninhabitable because of flood damage. 

But the state warned it wouldn't be realistic to fund a buyout that extensive, city planning director John Wagner said Monday. 

"Based on their advice, we narrowed it down to an area most affected by flooding," he said. 

Neither Rose nor a spokesperson for the State Emergency Management Agency immediately responded to a request for comment.

The projected buyouts include 12 houses each on Wilson Avenue and Burch Lane, just west of the river. 

The apartment complex, Hafner Court Apartments, sits right next to the river at the intersection of Hafner place and court. The complex includes three two-story buildings with a total of 81 apartment units.

Those homes and apartments have flooded frequently and posed a challenge to first responders making rescues, Wagner said. 

If approved, University City would be required to put up a 25% match, or an estimated $1.75 million, of flood buyout funding for the homes on Wilson and Burch.

University City home buyouts

1163 Wilson

1157 Wilson

1153 Wilson

1131 Wilson

1052 Wilson

1087 Wilson

1083 Wilson

1079 Wilson

1075 Wilson

1067 Wilson

1149 Wilson

1059 Wilson

1131 Burch

1119 Burch

1163 Burch

1156 Burch

1159 Burch

1155 Burch

1144 Burch

1149 Burch

1130 Burch

1148 Burch

1135 Burch

1136 Burch

Reporter covering St. Louis County politics. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi, and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.

