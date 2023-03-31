U.S. Rep. Cori Bush of St. Louis said Friday she opposes a ban on TikTok, saying she has “not seen sufficient evidence to justify a nationwide ban” on the popular app.

Her position puts her at odds with Missouri’s U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, who has championed such a ban in Congress.

Bush is a Democrat; Hawley, a Republican. But the issue has crossed party lines. Hawley’s effort this week to expedite Senate action on the matter was blocked by U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican, who cited First Amendment concerns.

“We have seen numerous examples of harmful data privacy and misinformation tactics by large social media companies, and at no point has an outright ban on their platforms been considered until now,” Bush said in a statement.

“I have concerns about the potential privacy and misinformation risks posed by TikTok, but I also have similar concerns about Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and other for-profit social media companies.

“As Congressmembers, we have not received a single briefing — classified or otherwise — on national security risks posed by TikTok, and at this time, I have not seen sufficient evidence to justify a nationwide ban. What I do know is that banning a social media platform used by 150 million people in our country would be an unprecedented and disproportionate step given the lack of proper justification.

“TikTok has not just been an outlet for entertainment and self-expression for many. It has also served as a platform for organizing, a home for small businesses, and a channel for building and fostering community. I oppose an outright ban on TikTok and believe that in order to protect people and address the underlying problems, Congress should pass comprehensive data privacy legislation, rather than target one company for industry-wide concerns.”