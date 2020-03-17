Virtual rallies, line spacing: Illinois votes amid pandemic

CHICAGO — Presidential hopefuls Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders rallied voters via telephone and live stream and election workers planned to distribute hand sanitizer at polling places Tuesday as Illinois' primary got underway amid a global pandemic.

Biden is hoping to expand his lead over Sanders for the Democratic presidential nomination as Illinois votes, along with Florida and Arizona. Ohio also was scheduled to hold its primary, but its governor said Monday he wants to delay in-person voting until June.

Also on the Illinois ballot are primaries for congressional office — including a rematch between Democratic Rep. Dan Lipinski and progressive Marie Newman for a Chicago-area seat previously held by Lipinski's father — as well as state Legislature, Cook County state's attorney and judicial contests, including for seats on the Supreme Court.

State officials declined to postpone the election despite concerns about low turnout during the COVID-19 outbreak. Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who has ordered schools, restaurants and bars closed due to the virus, said Sunday "we have to elect leaders, even in less than ideal circumstances."

Polls opened at 6 a.m. across Illinois and will close at 7 p.m. Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough said shortly after the polls opened that she had heard of no immediate problems at the county's polling sites and expected "things to go well" on Tuesday.

"I'm just hopeful that we'll have a good day voting for the people," she said.

In the Metro East, election workers were given masks, gloves and hand sanitizer to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. At the St. Joseph Church parish center in Freeburg, only a handful of voters were casting ballots at mid-morning.