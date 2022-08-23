Voters from former Alderman Jeffrey Boyd’s ward elect his replacement

ST. LOUIS — Residents of the city’s 22nd Ward elected a new alderman on Tuesday, after the resignation earlier this summer of their former alderman, who is now facing federal bribery charges.

Norma Walker defeated Tonya Finley-McCaw with 57% of the vote from 435 voters.

Walker, 61, serves as the 22nd Ward committeewoman for the Democratic Central Committee and received the party’s endorsement, along with her predecessor, Jeffrey Boyd.

“I can’t look backwards; I have to look forward. One hundred percent of my energy is going toward making our ward a better place to live,” said Walker after her victory on Tuesday.

The top priority for Walker is cleaning up her ward, which she’s lived in for more than 40 years.

“People dumping and trash all over the place, that’s at the top of the list,” she said. “They’re schools with 10-feet-high grass around them, and that’s just not safe for our kids.”

Roughly 8,500 people reside in the city’s 22nd Ward along the city’s northwest border, which includes the Hamilton Heights, Mark Twain, Wells-Goodfellow and West End neighborhoods. Nearly 30% of the 22nd Ward’s homes are vacant.

The ward’s residents will have a new alderman for the first time in about 20 years. Boyd was sworn in in 2003. He ran unsuccessfully for city treasurer in 2020 and mayor in 2017.

Boyd resigned in June after a federal indictment for allegations of bribery, along with former Aldermen John Collins Muhammad and Lewis Reed. Feds say Boyd pushed legislation through to secure a tax abatement for a property developer, and accepted cash payments and car repairs in return.

He is expected to plead guilty on Friday.