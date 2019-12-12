MAPLEWOOD — Shoppers and diners in Maplewood will be paying a little more for their purchases if city officials have their way.
The council decided Tuesday to ask voters on the April ballot for a quarter-cent sales tax increase to the existing quarter-cent tax to fund fire services. Revenue from the tax increase could help pull the city, now $480,000 over its 2019-2020 budget, out of its tightest money crunch in years.
Funds generated by the increase, which fire Chief Terry Merrell estimated will bring in about $650,000 annually, are needed to pay for equipment upgrades and to offset the loss of other revenue, officials said.
Maplewood’s total sales tax rate is 9.238 cents. Shoppers in the Sunnen Station and Deer Creek community improvement districts, and in the Hanley Road Corridor Transportation Development District, pay an additional one-cent tax, bringing the total sales tax rate in these districts to 10.238 cents.
A few months ago the state Legislature increased the maximum sales tax allowable to fund fire services from a quarter-cent to a half-cent.
The council recently approved Merrill’s requests for $759,910 for a new pumper truck and for $128,260 to rehabilitate an aging rescue wagon. The life of both vehicles as well as other equipment has been stretched beyond the normal time of replacement, Merrell said.
The funds would also be used to hire more firefighters.
The shortfall is largely the result of sharp decreases in sales tax revenue as customers turned to online shopping, utilities taxes as residents switched to cellphones from land lines, and traffic fines after the state set limits on how much municipal revenue could come from those fines.
“It’s been a number of years we’ve been chipping away at our reserves. We can’t continue to do that.” The city has already made cuts in “basic day-to-day items” and is operating without personnel cut in the past. “There’s no fat to trim there,” he said.
“Right now we’re $480,000 over budget,” Traxler said. “If this (the measure) doesn’t go on (the ballot), and it doesn’t pass, we’re going to have to find another $480,000 somewhere in the budget.”
Personnel cuts would be needed which would mean the city “won’t be able to provide basic services,” he said. And, the city’s insuring agency has indicated it could lose its AA rating if it continues to dip into reserves, he said. That would result in higher borrowing costs in the future, he added.
David Niemeyer, a member of Professional Firefighters Local 2665, read the council a letter from Maplewood firefighters saying they would like to work with city officials “on how to spend the funds” from the tax increase. “We ask that a fire tax be used for what it is intended for and not used to get the city out of a budget crisis,” he said.