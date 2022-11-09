 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Voters recall entire fire district board in north St. Louis County

Robertson Fire Protection District bills has Hazelwood threatening bankruptcy

Engineer Vince Sbanotto, right, and firefighter-paramedic Stephanie Buck ready their Robertson Fire Protection District pumper for participation in the Bridgeton Fourth of July parade at Station House 2 on Monday, July 4, 2022.

 Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch

HAZELWOOD — Voters recalled an entire fire district board here Tuesday and replaced them with residents who oppose the district's spending. 

At least 54% of voters in the Robertson Fire Protection District chose to recall the board's three members: Joan Noel, Becky Reinsmith and Mike Conley. 

Voters also selected their replacements: Maggie Sieve, Steve Field and Jennifer Guyton. 

All are members of Citizens to Save Hazelwood & Fire Services, a resident group that blamed Robertson's expensive contract for putting Hazelwood on the brink of bankruptcy and also sued the district alleging misconduct.

Robertson district leaders have denied the claims and described the group as Hazelwood-backed “bullies” aimed at getting the city out of its commitments. 

The yearslong dispute stems from a court-ordered contract between Robertson and Hazelwood signed in 1995, after the city annexed an area already covered by the district and required the city to pay any fire district tax exceeding 99 cents for each $100 of assessed value. The cost grew from $1.16 million in 1995 to about $4.5 million last fiscal year. 

The city stopped paying the district in 2018, triggering a lawsuit by Robertson. Both sides are now in mediation.

The Nov. 8 election was open to roughly 6,000 residents served by Robertson, including about a fourth of Hazelwood and portions of Bridgeton and unincorporated St. Louis County. 

Citizens to Save Hazelwood said in a statement Wednesday that it would keep the Robertson fire district in place while making changes. 

"For those who may be worried or disappointed by the outcome, just know that we represent ALL of the residents. We made a pledge that we would keep Robertson in place, and we will keep that promise."

Reporter covering St. Louis County politics. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi, and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.

