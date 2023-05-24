ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Voters in the city of Normandy and the historic village of Glen Echo Park will decide in August whether to combine the two after the St. Louis Boundary Commission agreed to put the issue on the ballot.
Leaders of Glen Echo Park, population 118, want to merge into the much larger city of Normandy — effectively making the two-street enclave a new neighborhood in the city of about 4,200 residents. The change would also whittle down the number of municipalities in St. Louis County from 88 to 87.
The possible merger, the subject of a March 17 Post-Dispatch report, required approval from the boundary commission, a panel that oversees changes to the borders between the county and its 88 municipalities, before it could go to voters. The commission, in a written decision issued Tuesday, found the merger would benefit both Normandy and Glen Echo Park, which already share police and fire services and are both part of the Normandy Schools Collaborative school system.
Voters could see the question on the ballot in the Aug. 8 election. If approved, the consolidation would be effective six months later, by Feb. 8.
Residents of the Glen Echo Park are proud of their identity. But the village is one of the county's smallest. There's no industry to draw in revenue. And it has struggled to find workers or people willing to run for elected office in recent years.
Population estimates for St. Louis-area municipalities
Annual estimates of resident population for incorporated places in Jefferson, St. Charles and St. Louis counties in Missouri and Madison, Monroe and St. Clair counties in Illinois. Source: U.S. Census Bureau, Population Division
|CITY
|COUNTY
|STATE
|April 1, 2020
|July 1, 2022
|% CHANGE
|Ballwin
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|31,174
|30,622
|-1.77%
|Bella Villa
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|753
|736
|-2.26%
|Bellefontaine Neighbors
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|10,735
|10,447
|-2.68%
|Bellerive Acres
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|188
|185
|-1.60%
|Bel-Nor
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|1,397
|1,367
|-2.15%
|Bel-Ridge
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|2,136
|2,094
|-1.97%
|Berkley
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|8,215
|8,064
|-1.84%
|Beverly Hills
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|473
|463
|-2.11%
|Black Jack
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|6,648
|6,559
|-1.34%
|Breckenridge Hills
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|4,462
|4,365
|-2.17%
|Brentwood
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|8,231
|8,100
|-1.59%
|Bridgeton
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|11,450
|11,338
|-0.98%
|Calverton Park
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|1,144
|1,127
|-1.49%
|Champ
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|11
|11
|0.00%
|Charlack
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|1,299
|1,279
|-1.54%
|Chesterfield
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|49,999
|49,327
|-1.34%
|Clarkson Valley
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|2,610
|2,563
|-1.80%
|Clayton
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|17,362
|17,130
|-1.34%
|Cool Valley
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|1,036
|1,014
|-2.12%
|Country Club Hills
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|1,015
|998
|-1.67%
|Country Life Acres
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|73
|72
|-1.37%
|Crestwood
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|12,409
|12,221
|-1.52%
|Creve Coeur
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|18,831
|18,565
|-1.41%
|Crystal Lake Park
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|506
|504
|-0.40%
|Dellwood
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|4,907
|4,831
|-1.55%
|Des Peres
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|9,192
|9,126
|-0.72%
|Edmundson
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|859
|847
|-1.40%
|Ellisville
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|10,003
|9,861
|-1.42%
|Eureka
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|11,683
|12,729
|8.95%
|Fenton
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|4,117
|4,062
|-1.34%
|Ferguson
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|18,524
|18,143
|-2.06%
|Flordell Hills
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|725
|711
|-1.93%
|Florissant
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|52,532
|51,506
|-1.95%
|Frontenac
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|3,613
|3,705
|2.55%
|Glen Echo Park
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|120
|118
|-1.67%
|Glendale
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|6,180
|6,077
|-1.67%
|Grantwood Village
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|939
|926
|-1.38%
|Green Park
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|2,709
|2,673
|-1.33%
|Greendale
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|646
|635
|-1.70%
|Hanley Hills
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|1,996
|1,964
|-1.60%
|Hazelwood
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|25,469
|25,047
|-1.66%
|Hillsdale
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|1,215
|1,191
|-1.98%
|Huntleigh
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|357
|351
|-1.68%
|Jennings
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|12,899
|12,824
|-0.58%
|Kinloch
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|265
|260
|-1.89%
|Kirkwood
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|29,466
|29,279
|-0.63%
|Ladue
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|8,987
|8,905
|-0.91%
|Lakeshire
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|1,556
|1,524
|-2.06%
|Manchester
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|18,336
|18,076
|-1.42%
|Maplewood
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|8,270
|8,099
|-2.07%
|Marlborough
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|2,220
|2,188
|-1.44%
|Maryland Heights
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|28,299
|27,769
|-1.87%
|Moline Acres
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|2,156
|2,113
|-1.99%
|Normandy
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|4,284
|4,206
|-1.82%
|Northwoods
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|3,687
|3,609
|-2.12%
|Norwood Court
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|890
|876
|-1.57%
|Oakland
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|1,392
|1,376
|-1.15%
|Olivette
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|8,510
|8,393
|-1.37%
|Overland
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|15,945
|15,616
|-2.06%
|Pacific
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|7,400
|7,434
|0.46%
|Pagedale
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|2,557
|2,517
|-1.56%
|Pasadena Hills
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|912
|893
|-2.08%
|Pasadena Park
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|440
|431
|-2.05%
|Pine Lawn
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|2,758
|2,701
|-2.07%
|Richmond Heights
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|9,290
|9,115
|-1.88%
|Riverview
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|2,396
|2,345
|-2.13%
|Rock Hill
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|4,748
|4,671
|-1.62%
|Shrewsbury
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|6,408
|6,286
|-1.90%
|St. Ann
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|13,020
|12,755
|-2.04%
|St. John
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|6,641
|6,509
|-1.99%
|Sunset Hills
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|9,189
|9,070
|-1.30%
|Sycamore Hills
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|558
|548
|-1.79%
|Town and Country
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|11,645
|11,584
|-0.52%
|Twin Oaks
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|594
|585
|-1.52%
|University City
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|35,061
|34,355
|-2.01%
|Uplands Park
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|311
|306
|-1.61%
|Valley Park
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|6,879
|6,768
|-1.61%
|Velda City
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|1,189
|1,219
|2.52%
|Velda Village Hills
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|879
|860
|-2.16%
|Vinita Park
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|1,985
|1,943
|-2.12%
|Warson Woods
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|2,021
|1,989
|-1.58%
|Webster Groves
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|23,997
|23,610
|-1.61%
|Wellston
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|1,537
|1,581
|2.86%
|Westwood
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|316
|311
|-1.58%
|Wilbur Park
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|435
|428
|-1.61%
|Wildwood
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|35,416
|34,954
|-1.30%
|Winchester
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|1,441
|1,413
|-1.94%
|Woodson Terrace
|St. Louis
|Mo.
|3,954
|3,889
|-1.64%
|Augusta
|St. Charles
|Mo.
|269
|266
|-1.12%
|Cottleville
|St. Charles
|Mo.
|5,616
|5,787
|3.04%
|Dardenne Prairie
|St. Charles
|Mo.
|12,755
|13,564
|6.34%
|Flint Hill
|St. Charles
|Mo.
|805
|836
|3.85%
|Foristell
|St. Charles
|Mo.
|547
|597
|9.14%
|Lake Saint Louis
|St. Charles
|Mo.
|16,703
|18,337
|9.78%
|New Melle
|St. Charles
|Mo.
|541
|536
|-0.92%
|O'Fallon
|St. Charles
|Mo.
|91,347
|93,663
|2.54%
|Portage Des Sioux
|St. Charles
|Mo.
|331
|327
|-1.21%
|St. Charles
|St. Charles
|Mo.
|70,539
|71,184
|0.91%
|St. Paul
|St. Charles
|Mo.
|3,004
|3,537
|17.74%
|St. Peters
|St. Charles
|Mo.
|57,731
|58,523
|1.37%
|Weldon Spring
|St. Charles
|Mo.
|5,328
|5,275
|-0.99%
|Wentzville
|St. Charles
|Mo.
|44,571
|47,197
|5.89%
|West Alton
|St. Charles
|Mo.
|357
|352
|-1.40%
|Arnold
|Jefferson
|Mo.
|20,851
|20,845
|-0.03%
|Byrnes Mill
|Jefferson
|Mo.
|3,175
|3,172
|-0.09%
|Crystal City
|Jefferson
|Mo.
|4,736
|4,710
|-0.55%
|De Soto
|Jefferson
|Mo.
|6,451
|6,451
|0.00%
|Festus
|Jefferson
|Mo.
|12,701
|13,193
|3.87%
|Herculaneum
|Jefferson
|Mo.
|4,678
|5,165
|10.41%
|Hillsboro
|Jefferson
|Mo.
|3,474
|3,493
|0.55%
|Kimmswick
|Jefferson
|Mo.
|135
|134
|-0.74%
|Olympian Village
|Jefferson
|Mo.
|719
|714
|-0.70%
|Pevely
|Jefferson
|Mo.
|6,035
|6,027
|-0.13%
|St. Louis
|City of St. Louis
|Mo.
|301,574
|286,578
|-4.97%
|Alhambra
|Madison
|Ill.
|619
|610
|-1.45%
|Alton
|Madison
|Ill.
|25,660
|25,217
|-1.73%
|Bethalto
|Madison
|Ill.
|9,312
|9,213
|-1.06%
|Collinsville
|Madison
|Ill.
|24,365
|23,972
|-1.61%
|East Alton
|Madison
|Ill.
|5,783
|5,683
|-1.73%
|Edwardsville
|Madison
|Ill.
|26,826
|26,654
|-0.64%
|Glen Carbon
|Madison
|Ill.
|13,834
|13,847
|0.09%
|Godfrey
|Madison
|Ill.
|17,820
|17,688
|-0.74%
|Granite City
|Madison
|Ill.
|27,566
|27,121
|-1.61%
|Hamel
|Madison
|Ill.
|923
|918
|-0.54%
|Hartford
|Madison
|Ill.
|1,189
|1,168
|-1.77%
|Highland
|Madison
|Ill.
|9,992
|10,009
|0.17%
|Livingston
|Madison
|Ill.
|765
|753
|-1.57%
|Marine
|Madison
|Ill.
|909
|943
|3.74%
|Maryville
|Madison
|Ill.
|8,229
|8,294
|0.79%
|New Douglas
|Madison
|Ill.
|346
|339
|-2.02%
|Roxana
|Madison
|Ill.
|1,451
|1,426
|-1.72%
|South Roxana
|Madison
|Ill.
|1,890
|1,865
|-1.32%
|St. Jacob
|Madison
|Ill.
|1,374
|1,373
|-0.07%
|Troy
|Madison
|Ill.
|10,919
|11,131
|1.94%
|Venice
|Madison
|Ill.
|1,492
|1,468
|-1.61%
|Wood River
|Madison
|Ill.
|10,456
|10,351
|-1.00%
|Worden
|Madison
|Ill.
|1,093
|1,076
|-1.56%
|Columbia
|Monroe
|Ill.
|11,009
|10,970
|-0.35%
|Fults
|Monroe
|Ill.
|26
|26
|0.00%
|Hecker
|Monroe
|Ill.
|429
|423
|-1.40%
|Maeystown
|Monroe
|Ill.
|149
|149
|0.00%
|Valmeyer
|Monroe
|Ill.
|1,232
|1,219
|-1.06%
|Waterloo
|Monroe
|Ill.
|11,014
|11,130
|1.05%
|Belleville
|St. Clair
|Ill.
|42,372
|41,295
|-2.54%
|Caseyville
|St. Clair
|Ill.
|4,394
|4,391
|-0.07%
|Dupo
|St. Clair
|Ill.
|3,987
|3,875
|-2.81%
|East Carondelet
|St. Clair
|Ill.
|390
|379
|-2.82%
|East St. Louis
|St. Clair
|Ill.
|18,466
|17,919
|-2.96%
|Fairview Heights
|St. Clair
|Ill.
|16,712
|16,324
|-2.32%
|Freeburg
|St. Clair
|Ill.
|4,593
|4,529
|-1.39%
|Lebanon
|St. Clair
|Ill.
|4,693
|4,614
|-1.68%
|Lenzburg
|St. Clair
|Ill.
|467
|456
|-2.36%
|Marissa
|St. Clair
|Ill.
|1,835
|1,781
|-2.94%
|Mascoutah
|St. Clair
|Ill.
|8,753
|8,634
|-1.36%
|Millstadt
|St. Clair
|Ill.
|4,074
|3,981
|-2.28%
|New Athens
|St. Clair
|Ill.
|1,953
|1,901
|-2.66%
|O'Fallon
|St. Clair
|Ill.
|32,325
|32,140
|-0.57%
|Smithton
|St. Clair
|Ill.
|4,006
|3,946
|-1.50%
|St. Libory
|St. Clair
|Ill.
|630
|617
|-2.06%
|Summerfield
|St. Clair
|Ill.
|344
|337
|0.00%