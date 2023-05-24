ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Voters in the city of Normandy and the historic village of Glen Echo Park will decide in August whether to combine the two after the St. Louis Boundary Commission agreed to put the issue on the ballot.

Leaders of Glen Echo Park, population 118, want to merge into the much larger city of Normandy — effectively making the two-street enclave a new neighborhood in the city of about 4,200 residents. The change would also whittle down the number of municipalities in St. Louis County from 88 to 87.

The possible merger, the subject of a March 17 Post-Dispatch report, required approval from the boundary commission, a panel that oversees changes to the borders between the county and its 88 municipalities, before it could go to voters. The commission, in a written decision issued Tuesday, found the merger would benefit both Normandy and Glen Echo Park, which already share police and fire services and are both part of the Normandy Schools Collaborative school system.

Voters could see the question on the ballot in the Aug. 8 election. If approved, the consolidation would be effective six months later, by Feb. 8.

