 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wagner and Schupp agree to Oct. 19 virtual forum
0 comments

Wagner and Schupp agree to Oct. 19 virtual forum

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Schupp and Wagner

State Sen. Jill Schupp (left) and U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner (right)

ST. LOUIS — U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner and state Sen. Jill Schupp, candidates for Missouri's 2nd Congressional District, have agreed to an Oct. 19 virtual forum, according to a news release from the St. Louis Regional Chamber. 

A potential debate in the high-profile race has been much discussed in recent weeks, as both candidates agreed to debates with different hosts. Both said at the time they were waiting on the other candidate to accept an invitation. 

Viewers can register for the virtual forum, set for 10 a.m., here

An Oct. 21 forum will feature candidates for Missouri Senate District 15, and an Oct. 23 forum will feature candidates for Missouri Senate District 1. Viewers can register for the Oct. 21 forum here, and the Oct. 23 forum here

0 comments

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports