Wagner and Schupp agree to Oct. 19 virtual forum

ST. LOUIS — U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner and state Sen. Jill Schupp, candidates for Missouri's 2nd Congressional District, have agreed to an Oct. 19 virtual forum, according to a news release from the St. Louis Regional Chamber.

A potential debate in the high-profile race has been much discussed in recent weeks, as both candidates agreed to debates with different hosts. Both said at the time they were waiting on the other candidate to accept an invitation.

Viewers can register for the virtual forum, set for 10 a.m., here.

An Oct. 21 forum will feature candidates for Missouri Senate District 15, and an Oct. 23 forum will feature candidates for Missouri Senate District 1. Viewers can register for the Oct. 21 forum here, and the Oct. 23 forum here.

