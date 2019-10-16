JEFFERSON CITY — Although she doesn’t yet have a Democratic opponent, U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner raised more than $478,000 in the latest fundraising quarter.
According to Federal Election Commission reports, the Ballwin Republican ended the three-month period on Sept. 30 with nearly $2.2 million in her account heading into the 2020 election season.
That’s up from the roughly $1.4 million she reported in April when she was anticipating a rematch in the suburban district with Democrat Cort Van Ostran.
But, Van Ostran is not running again and Democrats have not yet fielded a challenger in the potential swing district. A spokeswoman for the party said Wednesday that a “top notch candidate” is being recruited.
Wagner had surfaced as a potential candidate to challenge former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat, in the 2018 election, but opted instead to seek re-election to the seat she has held since 2013.