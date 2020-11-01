Wall Street’s banks and their employees are leaning left

WASHINGTON — Wall Street banks and their employees have been leaning left in recent years, increasing the proportion of cash allocated to Democrats.

Some of that has been prompted by the industry’s bid to rebuild the bipartisan support it enjoyed before the 2009 financial crisis, which turned many Democrats against the industry. Here is the breakdown for the 2020 election cycle, based on data compiled by the Center for Responsive Politics.

JOE BIDEN VERSUS DONALD TRUMP

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has dramatically outpaced Republican President Donald Trump in total fundraising during the final months of the campaign ahead of the Nov. 3 election, and that is also true when it comes to winning cash from the banking industry.

Biden’s campaign and other fundraising vehicles supporting his campaign have pulled in roughly $3 million from commercial banks, compared with just over $1.4 million for Trump, CRP data shows.

By comparison, in 2012, the first presidential election following the 2009 financial crisis, Republican candidate Mitt Romney pulled in nearly $5.5 million from commercial banks and their workers, compared with Democratic President Barack Obama’s nearly $2 million.