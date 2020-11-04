Wall Street turns on pollsters as U.S election leaves markets in limbo

Pollsters have struggled to accurately gauge people’s voting intentions during a rise of populist politics over the past decade. As candidates have become less moderate and more brash, voters may support someone who says controversial things but not want to admit that to their colleagues, friends and family, much less a pollster.

Even Trump tweeted on Wednesday that his lead in polls had “magically disappeared.” His comment added to broader criticism of sites like FiveThirtyEight, which claim to have polling tactics that give them an advantage not always evident in the results.

Reuters conducts its own polls with a firm called Ipsos. The most recent predicted victories for Biden in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, and a narrow win in Florida.

The first three remained uncertain on Wednesday afternoon because not enough votes were counted, while Florida had gone to Trump.

After Trump beat his opponent in 2016 – the opposite of what preeminent polls had predicted – some financial firms hired their own people to call voters with unique questions and get an edge for themselves or clients. Though that helped some hedge funds reap profits around Brexit, successes have been rare.