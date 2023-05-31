Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CLAYTON — A contractor for St. Louis County on Tuesday presented four ideas to replace or repair the county’s aging government building, including a $560 million recommendation to build a new facility across the street from the existing building, plus a satellite office in mid-county.

The 52-year-old Lawrence K. Roos administration building — home to elected officials and several county departments — doesn’t have a fire sprinkler system, an $88 million problem that must be fixed by 2028. If the county doesn’t fix it, it’ll face fines or be forced to vacate.

The plan for the building’s future is the largest project the Transportation and Public Works Department has ever had to undertake, said Director Stephanie Leon Streeter. “There is no opportunity to do nothing,” Leon Streeter said.

In February, the county agreed to pay global consultancy firm WSP $5.5 million to come up with detailed solutions. On Tuesday, the firm presented its ideas, as well as what they would cost county taxpayers.

The cheapest option would cost $276 million over 20 years and pay for installation of a sprinkler system; $45 million in deferred maintenance such as leaky windows and asbestos contamination; and reconfigured indoor office spaces. It would cost about $3 a month in property taxes on an average, $255,000 St. Louis County house, according to WSP.

But that option, WSP architect Jason Mayfield told County Council members, wouldn’t improve customer access to county services — visitors would still have to struggle with parking in downtown Clayton — and it wouldn’t create more flexible work environments.

WSP recommended a second option costing $560 million over 20 years. It would come with the best value for customers, officials and staffers, Mayfield said.

The project would completely replace the Clayton administration building with a consolidated facility that houses the County Council, County Executive, County Counselor and police. It would be built in the county-owned parking lot across the street from the existing building. The old building could then be sold or demolished.

Customer service functions would move to a new mid-county building under this proposal. People would find easier parking and access to services like paying taxes or seeking help with county issues. WSP didn’t detail in a council committee meeting where this building could go, but it would save on real estate costs in expensive downtown Clayton, Mayfield said.

Republican Councilman Ernie Trakas of unincorporated South County expressed concern about the distance his constituents would have to travel.

“We want to make it so that it’s equally accessible,” Trakas said.

This option would cost the average homeowner between $6 and $8 per month over 20 years.

Another solution, and the most expensive, would cost $612 million. It would be the same as the $560 million option except police would stay in their current headquarters with some renovations. This option would cost about $7 to $8 per month over 20 years for the average homeowner.

A fourth fix would cost $437 million and would include renovation of the existing administration building plus a small addition. Police would move into the main building, and customer service would move to a satellite location. This option would cost about $5 per month over 20 years for the average homeowner.

The county is facing a $44 million annual budget deficit, according to the latest estimates from county budget experts. The county would likely pay for replacing or repairing the administration building by using money from selling bonds.

Voters would have to approve a bond issue.