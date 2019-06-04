ST. LOUIS — A measure to set a new citywide vote on a ward reduction plan passed at the 2012 election is back before the full Board of Aldermen.
The aldermanic Intergovernmental Relations Committee voted 6-0 on Monday to send the repeat election measure to the board.
Last year the full board narrowly gave tentative approval to the idea on a 15-13 vote. But the measure never was brought to a final board vote after Mayor Lyda Krewson threatened to veto it. A veto requires 20 votes to override.
Krewson, who supported the 2012 ward reduction effort when she was an alderman, could not be reached for comment Monday on whether her veto threat remains in place.
Opponents of ward reduction dominated the discussion at Monday's committee meeting. They reiterated arguments that the reduced number of aldermen would end up resulting in less clout for black aldermen and less effective representation for their constituents.
"Ward reduction is a mini-Better Together plan," said the re-vote's sponsor, Alderman John Collins-Muhammad, D-21st Ward.
That was a reference to a now-discarded plan to merge the governments of St. Louis, St. Louis County and the county's 88 municipalities, which drew similar objections from many African-American elected officials.
Others said there wasn't enough done to educate voters before the election on the 2012 plan.
Supporters of ward reduction have pointed out that with the city's population dropping by more than half since 1950, there's no need for as many wards.
They also say cutting the number of aldermen would make the board more efficient by giving each member more staff support. And the mayor has said reducing the wards would address the city's fragmented government structure and allow aldermen to take a bigger-picture view.
Under the plan passed by voters in 2012, the new 14-ward boundary lines will be drawn by aldermen in 2021 after next year's national census. The new lines would kick in for the 2023 city election.
One ward reduction supporter, Alderman Dan Guenther, D-9th Ward, urged opponents to cooperate with a yet-to-be-appointed advisory committee that is supposed to take public input on the process between now and the 2021 boundary redrawing.
The advisory panel's chairwoman says it would study how the larger wards and fewer aldermen could affect everyday operations such as delivering constituent services and allocating capital improvements money.
Guenther said the panel also could look into using analytical data and other resources from local universities to help devise the new boundary lines instead of a process in which political factors such as aldermanic seniority play a major role.
"It's in all of our interests to make sure all of our city has prosperity and growth," he said. "Now we're just voting on the fear of what might happen."
Guenther joined ward reduction opponents in voting to send Collins-Muhammad's measure to the full board.