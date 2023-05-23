UNIVERSITY CITY — Washington University in St. Louis plans to buy two historic former churches near Delmar Boulevard and Trinity Avenue here to use as offices and classrooms, and is seeking University City approval for the plan.

Washington U. is already under contract to purchase the former University United Methodist Church, at 6901 Washington Avenue, and is negotiating the purchase of the former Assumption Greek Orthodox Church at 6900 Delmar Boulevard, according to public planning documents.

Both churches are privately owned and lease space to University City's Public Library while the library's permanent location at 6701 Delmar Blvd is under renovation.

If approved, the sales would mark the private college's latest acquisitions in University City and near the Delmar Loop, one of the region's most popular entertainment districts. The university in February acquired seven buildings and two parking lots from Joe Edwards, the longtime driving force behind the Loop, as part of its growing commercial holdings along the roughly 1-mile district, which is near the university's Danforth Campus.

Both churches are part of University City's Civic Complex Historic District that also includes University City Hall. The city council will vote later this month on Washington U.'s request for a conditional use permit to relocate an academic department into the churches and build a 38-spot parking lot across the street at the 560 Music Center, a former synagogue and arts center the university has owned since 2006.

The new parking lot would be added to an existing 15-space lot between the two churches reserved for Washington U.'s use but made available to the public on nights and weekends. A spokesperson for the university's real estate department could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

University City's planning commission has unanimously recommended approval of the permit with some conditions, including requirements the buildings not be used for large gatherings or rented out for private events.

Neighboring residents, in letters and at a meeting Monday night, said they were supportive of the plan but also want the city to limit the parking lots' public availability during late-night hours and reserve street parking for residents.

Brad Goss, an attorney representing several homeowners, told the city council Monday that they had not yet reached a final agreement with Washington University but were "optimistic that we will get there."

The former Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, appraised at $1.5 million, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980 and recognized for its beaux-arts architectural style. The church was built in 1924 as the First Church of Christ, a Christian Scientist church and served as the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church from 1958 to 1989.

The building, owned by RDI Real Estate since 2003, is rented out for private office space including The Princeton Review, a test-prep service, Rose Design Inc. and The Taylor Law Firm, P.C. RDI paid $44,846.36 in taxes on the building for 2022, according to property records.

The former United Methodist Church, appraised at roughly $1.7 million, merged with Grace United Methodist Church in St. Louis' Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood in 2021.

Established in 1910, the church had a congregation of about 1,000 at its height and operated a preschool and food pantry before dwindling over the last century to fewer than 70 active members, trustee Brad Hershey wrote in a letter to city officials supporting Washington U.'s plan.

"We wanted to find a buyer that has the resources to maintain and use the building in a manner that would add value to the neighborhood, which we have been part of for so long," Hershey said.