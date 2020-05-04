Watch now: After lifting stay-at-home order, Missouri governor touts reopening of economy

JEFFERSON CITY — On a day when the number of new COVID-19 cases rose by 368 across Missouri, Republican Gov. Mike Parson promoted the end of his statewide stay-at-home order by visiting a handful of businesses.
Parson stayed clear of coronavirus hot spots and headed to the southwest part of the state, touring a thrift store and an electrical contractor in Joplin, where local officials followed his lead and allowed businesses to open for the first time since March.
He later stopped at Bass Pro Shops and a hospital in Springfield before returning to the Capitol for his daily coronavirus briefing.
“We believe we are on the downside of this virus,” Parson said. “This reopening is a gradual process. But we are on the right track.”
Except for his stop at Cox Medical Center South, Parson did not wear a mask during his visits, despite a recommendation from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for people to cover their faces when out in public.
“Everyone should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public, for example to the grocery store or to pick up other necessities,” the agency says.
“I chose not to,” Parson said. “I don’t think that it is government’s role to mandate who wears one. It really goes back to your personal responsibility.”
As of 2 p.m. Monday, 8,754 people in Missouri have tested positive for the disease, which has killed 358.
The increase represented the biggest daily jump since the virus began spreading. But, Parson and his top health chief, Dr. Randall Williams, said most of the upturn is because the state tested hundreds of workers at the Triumph Foods meat processing facility in St. Joseph after an outbreak was detected there.
“You can put the spin on the numbers … but you have to look long term at that,” Parson said. “There is going to be spikes in the numbers. We’ve said that almost daily.”
“We continue to trend down,” Williams said.
The outbreak at the pork processor is the latest of several meat plants around the country to see huge spikes in confirmed cases of the virus.
Missouri’s health department oversaw testing last week of more than 2,300 asymptomatic workers at the plant. More than 380 came back positive.
The infected workers are being told to self-isolate, and efforts are underway to determine who they’ve had contact with.
Unlike other states, the governor’s stay-at-home order was more of a strong suggestion than the kind of strict lockdown seen elsewhere in the world. He did not require non-essential businesses to close. Rather, the order imposed occupancy limits on some businesses and encouraged them to enforce a distance of 6 feet between customers.
Those occupancy limits remain in place, forcing restaurants to limit seating and large retailers like Walmart to monitor how many people are inside a store.
City and county officials in St. Louis, where the number of positive cases has been higher than in rural areas, have kept more stringent measures in place.
The city of St. Louis and more than 100 of the state’s counties are poised to receive their share of $468 million in federal stimulus funds to help offset costs related to the global pandemic as early as Wednesday.
St. Louis will receive $35.7 million.
Main Street in St. Charles opens for business
Main Street in St. Charles opens for business
Main Street in St. Charles opens for business
Main Street in St. Charles opens for business
Main Street in St. Charles opens for business
Main Street in St. Charles opens for business
Main Street in St. Charles opens for business
Main Street in St. Charles opens for business
Funke's Bar and Grill shutters in historic St. Charles
Funke's Bar and Grill shutters in historic St. Charles
Funke's Bar and Grill shutters in historic St. Charles
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.