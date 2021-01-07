Watch now: Sen. Josh Hawley speaks after Capitol riots

Related to this story
Hawley is among a dozen members of the U.S. Senate expected to object to certification of the Electoral College votes.
‘It is the opposite of conservative; it is radical.’
Rep. Cori Bush seeks expulsion of House Republicans who incited violence. She also wants Trump impeached — again
The freshman congresswoman also calls for the removal of U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri.
‘While I may not like the outcome of the election, that does not mean I can, nor should I, try to usurp the powers of the individual States of our republic.’
Nearly a dozen Republican senators and senators-elect announced Saturday they will vote against counting electoral votes next week when Congress is expected to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory — despite no credible evidence suggesting widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.
‘What we are seeing in the U.S. Capitol is an act of domestic terrorism and definitionally un-American,’ Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, said on Twitter.
Lame duck Rochelle Walton Gray votes to keep Lisa Clancy as chair of the seven-member legislative body.
The chair of the Missouri Veterans Commission had refused to release the report, but relented on Thursday.
The city Election Board removes from the ballot restaurateurs Dana Kelly and Lassaad Jeliti and barber and beauty shop owner Keith Jefferson.