Water chestnuts and Smokey Bear: Surprises await under the ‘Christmas tree’ COVID-19 relief bill

The bill establishes two new Smithsonian Institution museums: a Women’s History Museum and a National Museum of the American Latino. They would join other Smithsonian museums that draw millions of visitors to showcase locations along Washington’s National Mall.

Locations for the museums are not specified, but several parcels of land along the National Mall are mentioned.

Repealing unenforced crimes

The bill repeals nine criminal laws that are rarely, if ever, enforced.

People who transport water hyacinths, alligator grass or water chestnut plants across state lines also would no longer face up to six months in prison.

Motorists who put bogus theft-prevention decals on their cars would no longer face fines of up to $1,000.

Likewise, those who misused certain emblems — the U.S. Forest Service’s “Smokey Bear” and “Woodsy Owl” characters, the Interior Department’s Golden Eagle insignia, the 4-H Club emblem, and the Swiss Confederation’s coat of arms — would no longer face jail time. People who use those symbols could still face civil lawsuits.

Horse racing safety