ST. LOUIS — An aldermanic committee voted Wednesday to advance some of the largest water rate hikes in recent memory, at the urging of city administration.

Water Commissioner Curt Skouby said he needs the money to sustain necessary operations and maintenance on an increasingly outdated system: Elected officials haven't acted to raise rates in nearly 13 years, and the cost of paying workers, treating water, and repairing old pipes, like the one that burst and flooded part of Highway 40 last month, have been rising fast. Skouby said the department has burned through more than $30 million in reserves in recent years, and can't take much more.

Alderwoman Anne Schweitzer, of far south city, told the public utilities committee she was skeptical when the administration asked her to sponsor the bill.

“I had a lot of questions,” she said. But she was convinced of the need after hearing from water division officials and going over the numbers.

Her legislation would bump the cost to an average homeowner by $30 per quarter, to $105. Skouby said that would still be less than current averages in St. Louis County and Kansas City, pegged at $158 and $202 per quarter, respectively.

And Schweitzer said she's going to try to prevent similarly sized increases in the future. The legislation requires annual bumps tied to inflation starting in 2026. That could also save aldermen from having to vote for increases, which have historically been unpopular.

Some members of the public urged aldermen to reconsider, or at least take more time to examine water division operations before raising rates.

“There are citizens in the city that don't have an extra $5 a month in their budget,” said John Coffman, a lawyer who advocates for utility customers across the state.

Aaron Clite, an attorney from far south city, worried about tying future increases to inflation and potentially giving the water department a “blank check.”

“That's your job, to regulate these issues," he said.

Nevertheless, aldermen on the committee voted 3-0 to recommend passage to the full board.

Schweitzer and Aldermen Rasheen Aldridge, of Old North St. Louis, and Michael Browning, of Forest Park Southeast, voted yes.

Alderwoman Laura Keys, of the O'Fallon neighborhood, was present but did not vote. Alderman Joe Vollmer, of the Hill, was absent.

“It is a hard move,” Browning said, “but it is the right move.”