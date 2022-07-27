‘We need help’: St. Peters residents and businesses don’t know how they'll recover from flood

ST. PETERS — Business owners and residents along Main Street in Old Town St. Peters were struggling on Tuesday to come to terms with the magnitude of their flood damage.

At Michael's Flooring Outlet at 116 Main Street, owner Michael Reynolds, 55, lost hundreds of thousands in inventory and even more in expensive machinery after his storeroom and warehouse flooded with two feet of water. With supply chain delays and inflation, he said it was going to be a big hit.

"I'm scared to death," he said, watching his employees cleaning up the warehouse.

Reynolds said he hoped the city or state would come through with some money to help businesses survive. Employers like him provide jobs and work to keep the city thriving, he said. Surely they could pay back the favor.

"We need help," he said.

Record rainfall on Tuesday shutdown roadways and flooded homes and businesses across a swath of suburban St. Charles County. Emergency crews out on boats rescued dozens of stranded motorists and residents. The National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring said St. Peters saw almost 13 inches of rain, more than doubling previous records.

Stacy Stelzer, 50, stood underneath her car park and started to cry Wednesday as she thought about having to pick herself up again.

In the past two years, she'd lost a longtime job, dealt with the brutal murder of her daughter and taken over care of her two young grandchildren. On Tuesday, all of her family's cars were lost. The basement of her rental house flooded. She lost all of her clothes and her beloved Halloween decorations.

Around 11 a.m., a car arrived with bleach, paper towels and other cleaning supplies donated by a local moms group. She said a friend had set up a GoFund Me crowd-funding account for her.

But Stelzer said she still wasn't sure how she was going to replace the cars or how long it would take to clean up.

"If anybody needs a break," she said, "It's me."