‘We need help’: St. Peters residents and businesses don’t know how they'll recover from flood

ST. PETERS — Business owners and residents along Main Street in Old Town St. Peters were struggling on Tuesday to come to terms with the magnitude of their flood damage.
At Michael's Flooring Outlet at 116 Main Street, owner Michael Reynolds, 55, lost hundreds of thousands in inventory and even more in expensive machinery after his storeroom and warehouse flooded with two feet of water. With supply chain delays and inflation, he said it was going to be a big hit.
"I'm scared to death," he said, watching his employees cleaning up the warehouse.
Reynolds said he hoped the city or state would come through with some money to help businesses survive. Employers like him provide jobs and work to keep the city thriving, he said. Surely they could pay back the favor.
"We need help," he said.
People are also reading…
Record rainfall on Tuesday shutdown roadways and flooded homes and businesses across a swath of suburban St. Charles County. Emergency crews out on boats rescued dozens of stranded motorists and residents. The National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring said St. Peters saw almost 13 inches of rain, more than doubling previous records.
Stacy Stelzer, 50, stood underneath her car park and started to cry Wednesday as she thought about having to pick herself up again.
In the past two years, she'd lost a longtime job, dealt with the brutal murder of her daughter and taken over care of her two young grandchildren. On Tuesday, all of her family's cars were lost. The basement of her rental house flooded. She lost all of her clothes and her beloved Halloween decorations.
Around 11 a.m., a car arrived with bleach, paper towels and other cleaning supplies donated by a local moms group. She said a friend had set up a GoFund Me crowd-funding account for her.
But Stelzer said she still wasn't sure how she was going to replace the cars or how long it would take to clean up.
"If anybody needs a break," she said, "It's me."
Watch now: Flooding from historic rainfall in the St. Louis region
Watch Now: Raw video as St. Louis firefighters rescue residents from flooded homes
Watch now: Don Andrews discusses being trapped in I-70 flood
Watch now: Dog takes a swim in University City floodwaters
Watch now: Readers' views of flooding across the St. Louis region
Watch Now: U.City resident Allisa Simril talks about her house flooding
Watch now: Margaret Schellert talks about flooding at her home on Hermitage Avenue
Watch now: Flooding update from St. Louis County officials
Watch now: Flooding on Bartmer Avenue in University City
Watch now: Flooding at Dames Park in O'Fallon, Mo.
Watch now: Flooding in O'Fallon, Mo.
Watch now: East St. Louis residents evacuated from their homes by boat
Watch now: Caseyville nursing home floods force residents to leave
Record rainfall fell Tuesday, July 26, 2022 across the St. Louis metro region, leading to flash flooding, road closures and multiple reports o…