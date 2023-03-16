WEBSTER GROVES — A fight over labor rights is brewing in Webster Groves.

The city council, aiming to rein in rising expenses, has told its firefighters that the city is paying too much in overtime, and voted unanimously to let their contract expire, accusing the union of being unreasonable after more than a year of negotiations.

Firefighters are crying foul.

“This was a total union-busting attempt,” said John Youngblood, spokesman for the International Association of Firefighters Local 2665.

But leaders in this historic suburb of 24,000 maintain they have no choice. City expenses are rising more quickly than revenues, they say, leaving a $4 million deficit in five years if nothing is done. So they’ve begun to cut, adopting a five-year plan to trim the budget by $1 million each year.

They’ve laid off five full-time workers and one part-timer, suspended hiring for 11 other jobs across several city departments, and chopped another $680,000 from this year’s budget. Even then, the city had to draw on reserves and federal pandemic aid to address a projected $1.68 million deficit this year.

The fire department was the least impacted by cuts and is the lone city agency to be given significant increases for new equipment and pay, said Mayor Laura Arnold, a former councilwoman elected mayor in April of last year.

“Public safety is No. 1,” Arnold said. “But we have a responsibility to do the best we can to budget in a way that meets all the city’s needs.”

Youngblood doubted the city’s budget claims.

“I don’t buy this story of this grim outlook the city is portraying,” he said.

The dispute between the fire union and the city came down to whether the city would be required to pay overtime to keep a minimum 12 firefighters per shift — they also serve as paramedics — or 10 per shift.

The 12-person minimum led to more than $580,000 in overtime costs last year — almost $325,000 over the department’s budget for overtime pay, according to city records.

And those costs are rising: Overtime crested $301,000 in 2021, $206,000 in 2020, and $196,000 in 2019.

By contract, Webster staffs four firefighter/paramedics on each of two fire trucks and its ambulance. But Arnold said the city needed flexibility to reduce staffing on a truck or two to avoid overtime. A 10-person minimum was still higher than minimum staffing at most surrounding municipalities, Arnold said.

“All we’re doing now is trying to corral these excessive overtime expenditures that we’ve had by allowing the flexibility that other fire departments have,” she said.

But Youngblood argued several points: He said cities with lower minimum-staffing requirements operate smaller departments or serve smaller populations than Webster Groves.

He said the National Fire Protection Association recommends at least four-firefighters per vehicle, so that firefighters can battle structure fires from inside and outside in pairs and one pair could replace the other if needed.

And overtime costs the last two years were unusually high because of unexpected staffing shortages due to COVID-19 or firefighter departures, he said.

“It was a combination of a lot of things that were not created by the union,” Youngblood said.

It’s just the latest dispute between the city and the union, which has filed eight grievances since August of 2021, including one when a fire truck went out of commission in January, and three accusing the city of violating its contract by changing pay policies.

The city and union settled two of the three grievances in mediation. An arbitrator ruled in the city’s favor in a third, filed by a firefighter who said the city didn’t abide by a previous policy to provide six months of pay while on military leave.

Arnold said the city isn’t anti-labor. It just negotiated Webster’s first-ever contract with police.

And, she said, firefighter pay is still the single-best compensation package among Webster employees: It includes a 2% annual cost of living increase, a step pay plan, an annual $1,000 stipend, and an annual “longevity” bonus for employees who reach the top of their pay scale.

The package covers six fire captains and 27 firefighter-paramedics previously covered by the old bargaining agreement. Median pay in the department in 2021 was $91,121 and the average pay $90,279, according to salary records.

Still, Youngblood said firefighters have lost trust in the city’s leaders.

“Residents deserve a fully equipped department with fully trained staff, not reduced staffing and equipment being out of place,” he said. “They’re jeopardizing public safety.”