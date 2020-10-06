Wednesday is the last day to register to vote in Missouri. Here's how to do it

The deadline to register to vote in Missouri is Wednesday, Oct. 7, but don't panic: You still have time to register online or in person.

• Register online This requires you to use a phone, tablet or other touch-screen device, because you'll use a finger or stylus to sign the electronic form. (Do not select the .pdf option. That's a form that is mailed back, so it's no longer a viable option at this late date.)

You must complete your online registration by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Register in person You can register in person at your County Clerk's office through the close of business on Wednesday. You can also register at alternative locations such as the Department of Motor Vehicles or any public library.

Once registered, you have the option to vote by mail, vote absentee or vote in person.