 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wednesday is the last day to register to vote in Missouri. Here's how to do it
0 comments

Wednesday is the last day to register to vote in Missouri. Here's how to do it

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

The deadline to register to vote in Missouri is Wednesday, Oct. 7, but don't panic: You still have time to register online or in person.  

Register online This requires you to use a phone, tablet or other touch-screen device, because you'll use a finger or stylus to sign the electronic form. (Do not select the .pdf option. That's a form that is mailed back, so it's no longer a viable option at this late date.)

You must complete your online registration by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Register in person You can register in person at your County Clerk's office through the close of business on Wednesday. You can also register at alternative locations such as the Department of Motor Vehicles or any public library. 

Once registered, you have the option to vote by mail, vote absentee or vote in person.

Not sure if you are registered?  CLICK HERE to check. 

Complete list of options for voting Nov. 3
0 comments

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports