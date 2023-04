ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Motorists will encounter ramp closures again this weekend at the Interstate 270 interchange with Highway 40 (Interstate 64), the Missouri Department of Transportation has announced.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, ramps from southbound 270 to eastbound 40/64 and from northbound 270 to westbound 40/64 will be shut down for guardrail repairs on the ramps.

MoDOT said the closure also will allow painting on the 270 bridges over the ramps, which will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.