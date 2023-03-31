ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Motorists will encounter ramp and lane closures much of this weekend at the Interstate 270 interchange with Highway 40 (Interstate 64.)

Although plans called for the closures to begin at 9 p.m. Friday, they may be delayed a bit if rain is in the vicinity at that time, a Missouri Department of Transportation spokesman said.

Affected by closures will be the ramp from eastbound 40/64 to northbound 270 and two lanes on each side of 270. The closures are planned to accommodate rehab work on the ramp and painting on the 40/64 bridge.

The lanes and the ramp will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday. Another closure at this location is planned for next weekend.