CLAYTON — A St. Louis County councilman wants the county prosecuting attorney to get council approval before lending a hand to the office of former St. Louis city prosecutor Kimberly M. Gardner.

County Prosecutor Wesley Bell agreed last week to help stabilize the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's office as Gardner prepared to step down June 1, and he had made multiple visits to Gardner's office prior to her abrupt resignation on Tuesday. Neither office, however, had specified fully how the county had planned to help the city's understaffed team.

In Gardner's resignation announcement Tuesday, she indicated Bell would be taking over her office. Bell was given security access, and two county attorneys had been training in the city warrant office. Bell had expected to start charging cases in the city this week.

But Republican Councilman Dennis Hancock of Fenton wants Bell's office to seek council approval before "using any county resources" to help the city office. He also wants the city to pay the county back for any costs.

"It's one thing to want to help bring order to the chaos in the Circuit Attorney's Office, and it's another thing to make sure county taxpayers are getting what they're paying for," Hancock said.

"It'd be nice to know what we're agreeing to."

But Hancock's resolution, which would have been nonbinding, failed to garner support from four Democrats on the seven-member County Council.

Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway, a Democrat from Chesterfield, said the "neighborly thing to do" would be to help the city.

Hancock said he's not opposed to the county helping the city. He just wants detailed records kept on costs. But Councilwoman Rita Heard Days, a Democrat from Bel-Nor, said the resolution was unnecessarily "twisting the knife" in the city's wounds.

The resolution failed with only three Republican votes.

Gov. Mike Parson says he will appoint a replacement for Gardner by Friday.

Katie Kull of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.