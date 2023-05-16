CLAYTON — A St. Louis County councilman wants the county prosecuting attorney to get council approval before lending a hand to the office of troubled St. Louis city prosecutor Kimberly M. Gardner.

County Prosecutor Wesley Bell agreed last week to help stabilize the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's office as Gardner prepares to step down June 1, and he has made multiple visits to Gardner's office in recent days, including Monday and Tuesday this week. Neither office, however, has specified exactly how the county plans to help the city's understaffed team.

But Republican Councilman Dennis Hancock of Fenton wants Bell's office to seek council approval before "using any county resources" to help Gardner's office. He also wants the city to pay the county back for any costs.

"It's one thing to want to help bring order to the chaos in the circuity attorney's office, and it's another thing to make sure county taxpayers are getting what they're paying for," Hancock said.

"It'd be nice to know what we're agreeing to."

Gov. Mike Parson will soon appoint a replacement for Gardner. He said this week his office is considering 18 applicants.

Hancock's bill will be introduced at Tuesday night's meeting.

Victims and families face new pain as Kim Gardner’s office struggles. ‘It’s been a mess.’ St. Louis prosecutors are wrestling with staffing and workload issues, leaving cases to languish. Crime victims and their relatives are left wondering when justice will be served.

St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell in talks to help Kim Gardner’s office Wesley Bell met with Kimberly M. Gardner Thursday to discuss ways his office can step in to help as she prepares to step down next month, but details remain unclear.

Holleman: Here are more possible successors to St. Louis prosecutor Kim Gardner New batch of judges and lawyers surfaces as possible successors to embattled St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner, who is set to resign June 1.

Holleman: Possible replacements to succeed Kim Gardner keep the political rumor mill humming After the embattled St. Louis Circuit Attorney said she would resign June 1, a list of people possibly interested in taking the job has surfaced.