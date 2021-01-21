West Virginia touts COVID-19 vaccination success story as national rollout sputters

NEW YORK — With President Joe Biden pledging to jump-start a vaccination rollout that he has denounced as a dismal failure so far, West Virginia is touting the relative success of its program to inoculate most of its nearly 2 million residents.

The rural state known for its rugged mountain terrain boasts the second highest vaccination rate in the country, thanks to a hyper-local approach, officials say. It is also tied for first place in terms of making use of available doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The effort to get shots into Americans’ arms has lagged in part because the administration of former President Donald Trump left states with no federal blueprint and little funding. Of 38 million vaccine doses distributed by the federal government so far, 46% had been administered as of Thursday, CDC data showed.

West Virginia opted out of a distribution partnership between the federal government and the CVS and Walgreens national pharmacy chains to inoculate residents of long-term care facilities and nursing homes. Instead, it relied on a network of independent pharmacies and by the end of last month it had offered the vaccine to all residents of those facilities.