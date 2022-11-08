What brought St. Louis-area voters to the polls? Here’s what 10 told us

ST. LOUIS — Marijuana. The St. Louis County executive race. Public schools.

Area residents cited a range of reasons they showed up to vote Tuesday. Here’s what they told us:

Jeremy Conti, 29, said he always voted in presidential elections, but Tuesday was the first time he’d voted in a midterm election. Abortion rights and continued refusal to accept the 2020 election results among some Republicans drew him to the polls. “I just feel like the GOP is the worst I’ve ever seen it,” Conti said outside the Julia Goldstein Early Childhood Center in University City.

For Maplewood resident Emily Pelcak it was a straight Democratic ticket — except for Mark Mantovani, whom she had voted for when he ran for St. Louis County executive as a Democrat. “I thought he was the better candidate before and I stuck with him,” she said.

County Executive Sam Page managed to get Mek McCoomb’s vote, but reluctantly. “That was a tough choice,” said McCoomb, who voted straight Democrat. McCoomb also backed marijuana legalization. “We need all the money we can get at this point,” he said of taxing weed sales.

Outside Zion United Methodist Church in south St. Louis County, David Oswald, 80, said he voted for Mantovani. Oswald, who backed other Republican candidates Tuesday said it didn’t bother him that Mantovani had run as a Democrat twice before. He remembers being surprised that the office was partisan when he moved to St. Louis years ago. “What difference does it make what party he is?” said Oswald, of Shrewsbury.

Pat Butler, who lives in unincorporated South County, said Mantovani should take a hint after losing two prior bids for the county executive job. She backed Page. “Mantovani has been in every election that comes up,” said Butler, 88.

Ruben Jones, 61, voted for Page, though not with any enthusiasm — a sentiment he had for all politicians. “Whoever’s doing it now, I guess he’s doing an all right job,” Jones said outside the Julia Goldstein Early Childhood Center in University City. “You can’t trust one of ’em, but you have to pick someone.”

South St. Louis resident Petrit Beka, 53, said he voted straight Democrat. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine’s campaign commercials appeared to have resonated for him. “He sells land to China,” Beka said of GOP Senate nominee and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Beka also cast a ballot for Amendment 3. Nearly 20 other states have already legalized marijuana, Beka said. “Why not us?”

In South St. Louis’ Boulevard Heights neighborhood, Olivia Plumlee, 31, split her ticket as she usually does. She voted against U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, a Democrat, because of the Congresswoman’s association with the “defund the police” movement. But the self-described right-leaning voter said she voted for Democratic Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine. Schmitt, Plumlee said, is “a little too far right for me.”

Outside Mann Elementary in the Tower Grove South neighborhood, Roger Roe, 40, said he voted for marijuana legalization despite concerns from some such as Mayor Tishaura O. Jones about how licenses are distributed and the fact that the change will be enshrined in the Missouri Constitution. “I’d rather see it legalized sooner rather than later,” he said. “I don’t think it’ll get done otherwise.”

Yvette Levy, the principal at Wilkinson Early Childhood Center said the school board election was particularly important to her. She voted for Emily Hubbard and incumbent Donna Jones, she said outside Mann Elementary in Tower Grove South Tuesday morning. Both have children or grandchildren in the district, Levy said, and she is satisfied with the level of stability at the board in recent years. “We need those people who are supportive” of city public schools on the board, Levy said.

Polls close at 7 p.m.