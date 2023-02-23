ST. LOUIS — After years of high-profile controversy, Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner’s fate could be decided with an obscure provision of state law.

Attorney General Andrew Bailey on Thursday filed a “quo warranto” petition challenging Gardner’s right to hold office.

Most such challenges are fairly straightforward, said Michael Wolff, former chief justice of the Missouri Supreme Court: An official has committed a crime, moved out of the jurisdiction or done something to become ineligible to continue in the job.

Bailey’s threat against Gardner is different. Bailey isn’t saying she’s not eligible for office. He’s saying she’s unfit.

Wolff said Bailey will likely have to work to prove that.

“When somebody’s doing a lousy job, that’s usually for the voters to figure out,” he said.

In a news conference Thursday morning, Bailey said his office had compiled a number of issues with Gardner’s office that establish “neglect in office.”

That citation mirrors a provision in state law that says local officials who “neglect any official duty” can be removed.

There is precedent for such a challenge. In 2009, Attorney General Chris Koster filed to remove Dent County Prosecutor Jessica Sparks, citing some failings reminiscent of the allegations against Gardner.

Koster’s office said Sparks had refused, due to a budget dispute, to file more than 250 pending felony cases, and also come to court unprepared.

Sparks resigned before a judgment was rendered.