What to do with Missouri’s abandoned prisons? One lawmaker has an answer

JEFFERSON CITY — An abandoned prison sits on a bluff overlooking the Missouri River north of the state’s capital city.

Shuttered in 2004, the Central Missouri Correctional Center is surrounded by a security fence topped with razor wire that keeps people out nowadays, rather than in.

In Cameron, to the west, another abandoned prison awaits a decision on what will happen to it after it was shuttered in 2019 due to a drop in the number of prison inmates and the scarcity of people wanting to work in prisons in the region.

The empty facilities have become a concern for at least one Missouri lawmaker, who said the state should have a better plan to either sell or repurpose state-owned real estate so the unused facilities don’t become an eyesore.

“We should have a plan for future use. Or we should have a plan for liquidation,” said Rep. Randy Railsback, R-Hamilton.