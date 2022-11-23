What to do with the Rams money? St. Louis County leaders start talking.

ST. LOUIS — Regional leaders reacted Wednesday to a tentative agreement on how to divide $519 million in settlement money from a lawsuit over the NFL Rams' relocation, and shared ideas for how it should be spent.

In St. Louis County, opinions on spending the money ranged from a long-term investment to plugging holes in the budget. At least one county council member urged thoughtful deliberation.

"I would caution us on acting too quickly," said Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, a Democrat from Maplewood. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and we need to be careful not to squander that."

Representatives of St. Louis, St. Louis County and the authority that owns The Dome at America’s Center announced the agreement late Tuesday night.

St. Louis, where the Rams played home games and which led the effort to keep the team, would get $250 million. St. Louis County, which made annual payments on the Dome and was a plaintiff in the suit against the NFL, would get $169 million. The Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority, or RSA, which owns the Dome and was the third plaintiff in the lawsuit, would get $70 million.

In St. Louis County, the seven-member council will have authority over the money. Council members said on Tuesday that they expected to start deliberating after the new year. County Executive Sam Page's administration would have to sign off on a plan, according to the county charter.

Page said the money represents "an opportunity to invest in the future of generations to come." He anticipates the county will have listening sessions where the community can provide input for how they’d like the money to be used.

"We do not want to rush this process, and there is no need to rush," Page said in a prepared statement.

Clancy, whose district includes Maplewood, Clayton and Crestwood, was pleased to see a tentative agreement had been reached but said the county "needs to take a deep breath and put this money into some sort of account until we decide how we’re going to spend it."

Councilman Ernie Trakas, a Republican who represents much of South County, believes it's obvious how the county should use the money: to fill the county’s anticipated $41 million deficit in next year’s budget.

"It would be reckless for the council to do anything other than use a significant portion of this money for budget deficits," Trakas said.

Page said the settlement money will collect interest while the county works on it’s long-term budget plan.

The 11-member RSA board still needs to give the proposal final approval. The board is made up of appointees from the city, county and state.