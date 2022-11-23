What to do with the Rams money? St. Louis, St. Louis county officials start talking.

ST. LOUIS — Regional leaders reacted Wednesday to a tentative agreement on how to divide $519 million in settlement money from a lawsuit over the Rams' relocation, and shared ideas for how it should be spent.

In the city, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and other officials applauded the deal, which gives them the largest piece of the pie at $250 million.

Jones said in a statement the money must be used to "make long-term, transformational change in our communities for future generations." She did not elaborate.

But newly elected Aldermanic President Megan Green, one of Jones' foremost allies, outlined a variety of possible uses for the money: An investment in early childhood care and education. A program to help more residents afford college. A push to remediate lead in buildings throughout the city.

She said the city could use some of the money to start up the new programs, set aside the rest as an endowment, and use the interest to cover ongoing costs.

In St. Louis County, which will get $169 million, opinions on spending the money ranged from a long-term investment to plugging holes in the budget. At least one county council member urged thoughtful deliberation.

"I would caution us on acting too quickly," said Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, a Democrat from Maplewood. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and we need to be careful not to squander that."

A spokesman for County Executive Sam Page, who counts Clancy as an ally, called the money "an opportunity to invest in the future of generations to come," and said he expects to have listening sessions where residents can talk about how they’d like the money to be used.

But Councilman Ernie Trakas, a Republican who represents much of south St. Louis County, said it's obvious where the money should go: to fill an anticipated $41 million deficit in the county budget.

"It would be reckless for the council to do anything other than use a significant portion of this money for budget deficits," Trakas said.

Meanwhile, the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority, which owns the Dome at America's Center where the Rams played home games, still needs to finalize the deal.

The 11-member RSA board, appointed by city, county and state officials, is expected to vote on whether to ratify the agreement at its meeting Dec. 7. The Rev. Earl Nance Jr., the board chair, said Wednesday he expects it to pass.

Nance said the authority, which is getting $70 million, wanted $15 million more to help it cover operations and maintenance costs at the aging dome, which may need a new roof.

But Nance said the authority will make do with what it has. "It's better to have what we have than to not have it at all," he said.

Whether the three recipients of the money will heed calls for a regional plan for spending the money remains to be seen.

Greater St. Louis Inc., the face of the region's business lobby, in a statement Tuesday night urged the three jurisdictions to invest the money “with a boldness that transcends jurisdictional boundaries and drives inclusive growth across the metro.” And Jason Hall, the organization's CEO, said metro areas that have successfully handled similar windfalls have featured close collaboration between all entities involved.

The Dome authority board voted earlier this month to recommend parking the money in an investment fund that would generate earnings to pay for projects and services benefiting the city and county for years to come.

Green said Wednesday she was open to a regional endowment to fund new programs. But she said she hadn't talked to the county about the idea yet.