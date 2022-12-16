What will replace the old Jamestown Mall? A St. Louis firm makes its recommendation.

CLAYTON — A million-square-foot eyesore in north St. Louis County could become an agriculture technology annex if a proposed use for the old Jamestown Mall site comes to fruition.

Over the last nine months, a St. Louis-based consulting firm analyzed the market, surveyed the community and came up new ideas for the mall, which now looms vacant and crumbling on a 142-acre site in the middle of North County subdivisions.

“It’s a huge piece of property, and it has been a real drag on the area,” said John Maupin, chair of the St. Louis County Port Authority, a county government body that owns the property.

The new idea, pitched by the i5Group, leans into St. Louis’ ag-tech sector, which includes such industry giants as the German ag and chemicals company Bayer and also research incubators like the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center. An annex would provide expansion space for existing firms in the region and could include greenhouses, test plots, offices and a solar array, i5Group found in its analysis. Onsite jobs might be limited, the firm found, but the inexpensive land isn’t far from a skilled workforce. The firm also proposed adding a grocery store, public community space and retail to the development.

Jamestown Mall opened in 1973 at the intersection of North Lindbergh Boulevard and Old Jamestown Road as suburban sprawl grew rapidly in North County. But as residents fled, the mall’s fortunes shifted, and it closed in 2014.

In 2017, the Port Authority bought the site and hammered out a tentative deal with a developer, which fell through when County Executive Steve Stenger was indicted on corruption charges.

Another plan, to develop the site as a distribution center, was scrapped in 2021 amid opposition from Councilwoman Shalonda Webb, who represents the district. Webb said residents overwhelmingly preferred a mixed retail site or community center.

This year, the Port Authority hired i5Group to study its options.

Since February, the firm has held two public forums and six meetings with community organizations, school officials, business owners and others.

The site isn’t competitive for attracting job growth, i5Group found. The surrounding area has a relatively low population and workforce density. And Jamestown Mall isn’t directly served by the nearest interstate, I-270.

The consultants pitched three solutions: A neighborhood with small-scale farming. A neighborhood mixed with senior living. And the ag-tech idea.

Residents who responded to an i5 survey were lukewarm to the first two. But nearly 60% found the ag-tech annex favorable.

Still, the Jamestown Mall site is relatively far from agribusinesses and research organizations, and the industry is still working on training up a workforce, i5 said. And such a development would require cooperation between governments and the ag-tech industry.

The Port Authority will go out to bid within the next few months for demolition, which could begin as early as next spring.