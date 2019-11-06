JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Democrats on Wednesday attempted to ride a wave of enthusiasm after notching a special election victory in a west St. Louis County-based state House district with a long history of sending Republicans to the capital city.
According to unofficial tallies, Democrat Trish Gunby won with 3,357 votes, or 54%, while Republican Lee Ann Pitman lost with 2,855 votes, or 46%.
While Republicans cautioned against reading too far into the 99th House District results, Democrats rushed to capitalize, framing the victory as a repudiation of the GOP's policies in Jefferson City.
"Everybody is quite energized this morning," said state Rep. Deb Lavender, D-Kirkwood, who is running for a state Senate seat next year that includes parts of the 99th.
She said she fired off a fundraising email after the votes were counted to boost her campaign against state Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester.
"The truth is special elections are always difficult, especially for the party in power," Koenig said in a statement. "This was a hard-fought campaign and we'll continue to work hard to earn the support of people all across the district."
For Republicans, the loss carried extra significance because Jean Evans, who had represented the district, resigned in February to lead the Missouri Republican Party, setting up the special election.
GOP officials after the vote said the district had been trending toward Democrats for years, and hoped higher turnout in the November 2020 election would spell better results.
"It’s been trending that way for a while and our candidate did very well under those circumstances," Evans said. "She worked very hard."
Even with the flash of success, Democrats still face a challenging road in Missouri. With Gunby's victory, Republicans still control the Missouri House, 114-48.
And Democrats have yet to announce a challenger to U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, whose district includes a wide swath of the St. Louis suburbs and exurbs. Wagner has been able to assemble a campaign war chest in the meantime.
Gunby campaigned on advocating for new gun laws and against a new abortion law that banned the procedure after eight weeks of pregnancy, except in medical emergencies, among other things.
"It was truly the climate in Jeff City,'' she said Tuesday night. "People were tired of it and wanted a change."
Pitman did not respond to a request for comment, but her campaign manager, Scott Dieckhaus, said Tuesday that he didn't believe the loss was necessarily indicative of a trend.
Peverill Squire, a political scientist at the University of Missouri, said the Democrats' victory — along with Gunby's relatively strong 8-point margin of victory — should concern Republicans "a little bit" going into 2020.
"I think it (the result) probably has to give the Democrats some hope for the future, and cause the Republicans to worry a little bit about what's going on in the suburbs," he said.
In addition to Democrats' win in Missouri, the party on Tuesday won the Kentucky governor's race and took over the Virginia House of Delegates and Senate, in part because of Democratic strength in suburban areas that had voted Republican in the past.
Gunby, in contrast to many Missouri Democrats who have run in swing districts, embraced the party's progressive planks, such as advocating for LGBTQ rights and expanded access to voting.
She appealed to many voters who had not heard a strong Democratic message before, said Rosetta Okohson, Gunby's campaign manager and founder of MO Political Consulting.
"They're not looking for these sugar-coated, careful elected officials," she said of voters. "They are looking for people that react in real time to things that are happening."
Okohson also attributed the victory to Gunby's robust canvassing efforts. She said negative mailers by the House Republican Campaign Committee seemed to have "back-fired" because by the time they were sent out, voters had already had time to meet Gunby.
"People like to send a lot of mail, and the post-card thing has become really popular lately, but there is something to having an actual conversation with a real person," Okohson said.
Squire said recent controversy over a Missouri's strict new abortion law — and the state's maintenance of a spreadsheet with information on abortion patient menstrual cycles — likely did not help the GOP in the suburban district.
"That gives the Democrats an opening and a chance to talk about an issue that generally has not worked for them in the recent past, but may be able to be flipped to their advantage this next time around," Squire said.
He said Democratic state Auditor Nicole Galloway will have to bank heavy support in urban and suburban areas next year in order to defeat Republican Gov. Mike Parson.
Even though Democrats have made inroads in the state's suburbs, the party will likely still need to reverse negative trends in rural areas to be successful statewide, he said.
Former Gov. Jay Nixon, a Democrat, tapped into out-state support twice to piece together a winning coalition, he said.
"They probably have to try to reduce their losses in rural areas," Squire said. "Jay Nixon was successful in part because he was able to pick up support outside of the cities and suburbs."