Whiplash: Katherine Pinner flip-flops back out of St. Louis County executive race

CLAYTON — The Republican nominee for St. Louis County executive is dropping out of the race after threatening to do it once before.

Katherine Pinner filed a request Friday morning to have her name removed from the ballot with St. Louis County Courts, according to court spokesman John O'Sullivan.

Pinner told party officials she was dropping out late last week but then said in a blog post Monday she was staying in because she felt she needed to uphold her "commitment to God, to myself, and to the voters."

"I wish Katherine nothing but the best," said Rene Artman, the chair of the St. Louis County Republican Party. "And now we have to find a candidate."

Pinner could not immediately be reached for comment.