 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Whiplash: Katherine Pinner flip-flops back out of St. Louis County executive race

  • 0

CLAYTON — The Republican nominee for St. Louis County executive is dropping out of the race after threatening to do it once before.

Katherine Pinner filed a request Friday morning to have her name removed from the ballot with St. Louis County Courts, according to court spokesman John O'Sullivan.

Pinner told party officials she was dropping out late last week but then said in a blog post Monday she was staying in because she felt she needed to uphold her "commitment to God, to myself, and to the voters."

"I wish Katherine nothing but the best," said Rene Artman, the chair of the St. Louis County Republican Party. "And now we have to find a candidate."

Pinner could not immediately be reached for comment.

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News