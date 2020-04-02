Whistleblower lawsuit costs Missouri more than $120,000

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri paid out $121,000 in February to settle a whistleblower lawsuit filed by two employees of the state health department.

A report issued Monday by Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office shows the law firm representing Michael-Lee Brockhouse and Princewill Njong received the money in connection with a case the two filed against the state in 2017.

The payout marks the latest in a monthly run of six-figure, taxpayer-financed checks issued by the state over allegations of employee discrimination and wrongful termination by managers at a variety of state agencies.

Lawsuits against the state cost taxpayers at least $24.2 million in 2019.

In 2018, the total paid out of the state’s Legal Expense Fund was $28.8 million, compared to $25 million in 2017.

In their original lawsuit, Brockhouse and Njong said they were fired in August 2017 when they questioned a demand by their bosses that they change the pass codes on their voicemail to the last four digits of their office phone number.